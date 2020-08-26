Left Menu
Yankees acquire catcher Brantly from Giants

The veteran Brantly appeared in just one game for the Giants this season, going hitless in three at-bats. He was designated for assignment on July 28 and sent to the Giants' alternate training site on Aug. 1. Brantly, 31, has played with the Miami Marlins (2012-13), Chicago White Sox (2015, 17) and Philadelphia Phillies (2019).

The New York Yankees acquired catcher Rob Brantly from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash on Wednesday. The veteran Brantly appeared in just one game for the Giants this season, going hitless in three at-bats. He was designated for assignment on July 28 and sent to the Giants' alternate training site on Aug. 1.

Brantly, 31, has played with the Miami Marlins (2012-13), Chicago White Sox (2015, 17) and Philadelphia Phillies (2019). He has a career .228 batting average in 128 games. The Yankees assigned Brantly to their alternate site at the home of their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Triple-A team.

