Westbrook (quad) upgraded to questionable for Game 5

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night's pivotal Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine-time All-Star has not played in the series due to a strained right quadriceps.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told the "Rich Eisen Show" that Westbrook had a positive workout on Wednesday but that he's "still not 100 percent." A final decision will be made after Westbrook tests the quad on the court prior to Game 5. Westbrook was listed as "out" on the official injury report earlier Wednesday.

The first-round series between Houston and OKC is tied at 2-2. Westbrook was diagnosed with the strain after an MRI on Aug. 11. He played in just four of the seeding games at the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Westbrook was late to join the NBA's restart after he tested positive for COVID-19. He first felt soreness in his right quad Aug. 4 after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, sitting out the next two games as a precaution. --Field Level Media