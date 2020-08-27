Report: Seahawks may bring back WR Richardson

The Seattle Seahawks could bring back wide receiver Paul Richardson this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Richardson, Seattle's second-round pick in 2014, was at the team facility on Wednesday for COVID-19 testing, per the report.

Richardson, 28, played four seasons with the Seahawks before landing a five-year, $40 million contract with Washington in free agency in March 2018. Washington released him in February following two injury-plagued seasons. In 64 career NFL games, Richardson has 143 receptions for 1,809 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His best season with Seattle was in 2017 with career highs in catches (44), yards (703) and touchdowns (six). He only played in 17 of a possible 32 games with Washington in 2018-19 due to hamstring and shoulder injuries.

--Field Level Media