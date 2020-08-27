Flyers get even with Isles on Myers' OT goal

Philippe Myers scored on a shot from the point at 2:41 of overtime as the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers drew even in their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with a 4-3 victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday afternoon in Toronto. The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday night.

Myers' goal came after a faceoff in the offensive end following an icing call against the Islanders. The Flyers won the faceoff and buzzed around the net before the puck was kicked back out to Myers at the right point. His shot deflected off the stick of a New York defender and beat Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss just inside the right post. Kevin Hayes scored twice and Sean Couturier also tallied as the Flyers bounced back from a 4-0 loss in Game 1. Goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Pageau's goal with 2:09 remaining in regulation completed a comeback from a three-goal deficit and forced overtime. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov set a franchise record for longest shutout streak in the playoffs, but was pulled after Couturier scored at 15:09 of the first to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead.

Varlamov, who was coming off consecutive shutouts, had his scoreless streak snapped at 138 minutes, 17 seconds when Hayes scored just 1:57 into the game. That was enough to surpass Billy Smith's franchise record of 136:59. Hayes scored twice in the opening 9:43, both times beating Varlamov to the short side.

Couturier made it 3-0, taking a long lead pass from Claude Giroux down the right wing and stuffing the puck past Varlamov. Varlamov made seven saves on 10 shots before being replaced by Greiss, who stopped 20 straight shots before the overtime goal.

The Islanders finally beat Hart on the power play at 11:45 of the second period. Mathew Barzal worked the puck along the right boards before making a centering pass for Lee, who was set up at the top of the crease. Lee tipped the pass past Hart to make it 3-1. Beauvillier pulled the Islanders within a goal, converting a three-on-two break at 11:11 of the third off a pass from Josh Bailey.

Pageau tied it at 17:51 on a wrist shot from between the top of the faceoff circle after a Philadelphia turnover at its own blue line. --Field Level Media