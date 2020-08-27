Braves hit three homers, snap Cole's 20-game win streak

Left Menu
Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with a long home run, one of three struck by Atlanta, and the Braves beat the New York Yankees 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader, to end Gerrit Cole's 20-game winning streak on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 04:07 IST
Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with a long home run, one of three struck by Atlanta, and the Braves beat the New York Yankees 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader, to end Gerrit Cole's 20-game winning streak on Wednesday. Atlanta's Ian Anderson, the organization's top pitching prospect, made an impressive major league debut. The right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth, where it was broken up with one out by Luke Voit's solo home run.

Anderson (1-0) pitched six innings and allowed one run on one hit, two walks and six strikeouts. He became just the second starter to beat the Yankees in their major league debut since 2011. Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close the game. The win came in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cole (4-1) lost for the first time since May 27, 2019 and fell four wins short of the record set by Carl Hubbell in 1936-37. It also ended a streak of 28 starts without a loss, leaving him two away from the record set by Roger Clemens in 1998-99. Cole allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out nine.

Acuna returned from the injured list (sprained wrist) in a big way. After working the count full, Acuna blasted a 473-foot home run, his fifth of the season and the longest ever recorded at Truist Park. The Braves struck for three more runs in the third. Dansby Swanson hit his fourth homer, a solo shot, to start the inning and Marcell Ozuna added a two-run homer, his eighth. Ozuna's homer traveled 469 feet, the second-longest in Truist Park history.

Voit's 11th home run put the Yankees on the board in the sixth. He has homered in five straight games and extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest streak by New York player this season. The Braves added a run in the sixth. Freddie Freeman doubled and scored on a double by Nick Markakis, who was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday. The double was the 506th of Markakis' career, tying him with Babe Ruth for 58th on the all-time list.

--Field Level Media

