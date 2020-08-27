Report: Players discussing leaving bubble

Left Menu
The Magic determined they would refuse a win by forfeit in the 3-1 series, and the NBA decided to postpone all three games scheduled for Wednesday. "The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games -- Bucks vs.

The position of NBA players at the bubble near Orlando is rapidly evolving and could lead to some or all teams leaving the campus environment, ESPN reported Wednesday. Marc Spears said players "aren't sure they want to stay in the bubble" as discussions around using their platform and leverage advance beyond Wednesday's three-game boycott.

Players from all teams in the bubble were invited to a meeting set for Wednesday night to discuss their next steps. The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to play the Orlando Magic in Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon. The Bucks opted to boycott the game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated of Milwaukee's decision not to play. The Magic determined they would refuse a win by forfeit in the 3-1 series, and the NBA decided to postpone all three games scheduled for Wednesday.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games -- Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers -- have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the NBA announced late Wednesday afternoon. The status of all games is up in the air.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were scheduled to discuss their plan for Game 1 in their series a second time on Wednesday night. The WNBA called off Wednesday night's scheduled games. The Washington Mystics arrived at their court in Bradenton, Fla., wearing T-shirts that spelled out "Jacob Blake" and featured seven red bullet holes in the back -- one for each time Blake was shot by a police officer on Sunday night. Blake remains hospitalized.

--Field Level Media

