Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isles seek quick bounce-back against Flyers

Semyon Varlamov likely will get another chance to start a postseason shutout streak when the New York Islanders play the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday in Toronto.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 06:49 IST
Isles seek quick bounce-back against Flyers

Semyon Varlamov likely will get another chance to start a postseason shutout streak when the New York Islanders play the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday in Toronto. Varlamov started Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon, but he gave up three goals in the first 15:09 and was replaced by Thomas Greiss.

Greiss held the Flyers scoreless over the next two periods, giving the Islanders a chance to erase a three-goal deficit against Philadelphia for the second time this season. But Philippe Myers scored at 2:40 of overtime to lift the Flyers to a 4-3 win, evening the best-of-seven series at 1-1. "A loss is a loss," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "We have to put it behind us, and we have to focus on (Thursday's) game. It's a swing game."

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault was pleased with the way his players started Game 2 and how they didn't sulk after giving up the three-goal lead. "This group has been very competitive, very combative," he said. "When we've lost a game, there's been an extra sense of urgency and preparation."

Philadelphia will be coming off its first overtime playoff game since a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal on May 3, 2012. Before this season, 2012 was also the last year the Flyers had won or led in a playoff series.

Varlamov had strung together a franchise-record postseason shutout streak of 138:17 before Kevin Hayes scored at 1:57 of the first period on Wednesday. Varlamov allowed two more goals before Trotz decided to give him the rest of the day off.

"I was looking for a spark," Trotz said. "I thought we didn't help (Varlamov) enough. I was just looking for something a little different. Not his fault, we didn't give him enough support." The Flyers tweaked their lineup for Game 2 with the additions of defenseman Robert Hagg and left winger James van Riemsdyk, who played well enough to likely earn another opportunity in Game 3.

Hagg finished plus-2 in Game 2 and delivered a team-high five hits. Hagg was plus-14 during the regular season, tied for fourth on the team. Van Riemsdyk went without a point for the seventh straight playoff game, but his 19 goals and 21 assists during the regular season could give him the edge going forward over Scott Laughton, who was scratched in Game 2 after going without a point the previous seven games.

Laughton had opened the postseason with three goals and two assists in the three round-robin games, but he has not looked the same since the start of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens. New York forward Anthony Beauvillier scored his seventh goal of the postseason on Tuesday, the most in a single playoff year by an Islander since Ray Ferraro had 13 and Steve Thomas had nine in 1993.

Islanders left winger Anders Lee, who also scored in Game 2, continues to have a solid postseason, owning five goals in the past seven games. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selecte...

Three MLB games postponed as part of protest

The Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday after Seattle players voted to join a pro sports boycott started by the NBA earlier in the day. ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field in San Diego, and the games be...

Tennis-Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event.The 22-year-old Japane...

Tellez, Blue Jays thump Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and had four RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a three-run double in a five-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday night at Buffalo. Randal Grichuk added a solo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020