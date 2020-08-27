Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phils edge Nationals for Girardi's 1,000th managerial win

Juan Soto homered while Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick had two hits each for the Nationals, who dropped their third straight game. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin pitched six-plus innings and gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out three and walking two.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 07:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 07:18 IST
Phils edge Nationals for Girardi's 1,000th managerial win

Rhys Hoskins homered, Andrew McCutchen ripped three hits, and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday. Didi Gregorius and Phil Gosselin added two hits each for the Phillies, who won their third in a row. Philadelphia will look to complete a three-game series sweep on Thursday.

The win was the 1,000th of manager Joe Girardi's career. Girardi became the 65th manager in history to record at least 1,000 victories. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-2) tossed seven solid innings and allowed five hits and two runs. Nola, who threw 113 pitches, struck out eight and walked two.

Tommy Hunter tossed a perfect eighth inning for Philadelphia. Brandon Workman allowed two hits but still managed to work a scoreless ninth inning for his second save in three opportunities since joining the Phillies in a trade with the Boston Red Sox last week. Juan Soto homered while Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick had two hits each for the Nationals, who dropped their third straight game.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin pitched six-plus innings and gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out three and walking two. Will Harris (0-1) took the loss in relief. The Nationals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Soto launched a 415-foot homer to left field, his eighth long ball of the year.

Philadelphia tied the game at 1 in the third when Hoskins lofted a solo homer to left, his third of the season. In the fourth, the Nationals went ahead 2-1 after Asdrubal Cabrera and Soto opened with consecutive walks. Kendrick followed with an RBI single to center. Nola wriggled out of further trouble with a strikeout, a forceout and a flyout.

The Phillies tied the game at 2 in the seventh when Gregorius opened with a triple and scored on an RBI single to right by Alec Bohm. With two outs, Bryce Harper singled to left, scoring Roman Quinn for a 3-2 Phillies advantage. The Phillies loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but J.T. Realmuto flied out to center.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selecte...

Three MLB games postponed as part of protest

The Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday after Seattle players voted to join a pro sports boycott started by the NBA earlier in the day. ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field in San Diego, and the games be...

Tennis-Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event.The 22-year-old Japane...

Tellez, Blue Jays thump Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and had four RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a three-run double in a five-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday night at Buffalo. Randal Grichuk added a solo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020