Phils edge Nationals for Girardi's 1,000th managerial win

Rhys Hoskins homered, Andrew McCutchen ripped three hits, and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday. Didi Gregorius and Phil Gosselin added two hits each for the Phillies, who won their third in a row. Philadelphia will look to complete a three-game series sweep on Thursday.

The win was the 1,000th of manager Joe Girardi's career. Girardi became the 65th manager in history to record at least 1,000 victories. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-2) tossed seven solid innings and allowed five hits and two runs. Nola, who threw 113 pitches, struck out eight and walked two.

Tommy Hunter tossed a perfect eighth inning for Philadelphia. Brandon Workman allowed two hits but still managed to work a scoreless ninth inning for his second save in three opportunities since joining the Phillies in a trade with the Boston Red Sox last week. Juan Soto homered while Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick had two hits each for the Nationals, who dropped their third straight game.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin pitched six-plus innings and gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out three and walking two. Will Harris (0-1) took the loss in relief. The Nationals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Soto launched a 415-foot homer to left field, his eighth long ball of the year.

Philadelphia tied the game at 1 in the third when Hoskins lofted a solo homer to left, his third of the season. In the fourth, the Nationals went ahead 2-1 after Asdrubal Cabrera and Soto opened with consecutive walks. Kendrick followed with an RBI single to center. Nola wriggled out of further trouble with a strikeout, a forceout and a flyout.

The Phillies tied the game at 2 in the seventh when Gregorius opened with a triple and scored on an RBI single to right by Alec Bohm. With two outs, Bryce Harper singled to left, scoring Roman Quinn for a 3-2 Phillies advantage. The Phillies loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but J.T. Realmuto flied out to center.

