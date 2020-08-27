Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyon reaches 5th straight women's Champions League final

Lyon will seek its fifth consecutive title in Sunday's final against Wolfsburg, which defeated Barcelona in the other semifinal on Tuesday. Both teams finished the match with 10 players.

PTI | Sansebastian | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:00 IST
Lyon reaches 5th straight women's Champions League final

Lyon reached the final of the women's Champions League for the fifth straight time after Wendie Renard scored with a 67th-minute header to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon will seek its fifth consecutive title in Sunday's final against Wolfsburg, which defeated Barcelona in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Both teams finished the match with 10 players. PSG's Grace Geyoro was sent off in the 66th and Lyon's Nikita Parris was ejected in the 75th, both with second yellow cards on Wednesday. "I loved the game, it was a great contest and a match of a particularly high quality," Lyon coach Jean-Luc Vasseur said. "It was combative, tactical and of the quality we expect today." Wolfsburg will be trying to win its third European title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014.

"It was a tight match, but we're really happy to be playing in another final," Lyon defender Lucy Bronze said. "We gave a very strong performance this evening." Lyon, a six-time winner and a nine-time finalist, beat Wolfsburg in the 2016 and 2018 finals. Wolfsburg defeated Lyon in the 2013 decider. "Wolfsburg are a great team to face in the final, we know them well," Vasseur said. "They have quality, younger players arguably, but lots of quality." PSG, seeking its first women's Champions League trophy, was trying to reach the final for the third time. It was runner-up to Lyon in 2017. It also lost to its French rival in the 2016 semifinals.

The final will played be at Real Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastián, which is hosting the mini-tournament that began with the quarterfinals. All matches have been played without fans. Athletic Bilbao's San Mamés stadium also hosted games. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dissident freed under Obama: Trump 'courage' can stop China

A blind Chinese dissident whose escape to the US was facilitated by the Obama administration is calling on other countries to support President Donald Trump in leading a coalition to stop Chinas aggression. Standing up to fight unfairness i...

President Trump empowers women, helps them shatter barriers: top female advisers

Top women advisors in US President Donald Trumps administration have hailed him for his strong support for working mothers, empowering and helping them shatter barriers. Recalling the landmark achievement 100 years ago that granted women th...

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das....

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid lawsuit against Donald Trump administration

San Francisco, Aug 27 ANI TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has put in his resignation, months after taking over as chief executive of Chinese-video sharing app. It is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020