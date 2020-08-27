Sports News Roundup: NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott; Tigers hang on to nip Cubs. 7-6 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports. The action by the Wisconsin-based team follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, also in Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Tigers hang on to nip Cubs. 7-6

Austin Romine had three hits, scored a run and drove in two more and the Detroit Tigers pounded out 18 hits while holding off the visiting Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Wednesday. Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop each had three hits, a run scored and an RBI, while Cameron Maybin also rapped three hits and scored a run. Niko Goodrum drove in two runs for Detroit, which took two games in the three-game series.

Nishikori tests negative for COVID-19 but withdraws from U.S. Open

Japan's Kei Nishikori said on Wednesday he had tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive twice this month but he has decided to skip the U.S. Open anyway. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt event after his first positive test, casting doubt over his participation in the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Monday.

Djokovic cruises into semis where Bautista Agut awaits

Novak Djokovic cruised past Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday to reach a record-equalling eighth Western & Southern Open semi-final where he will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. The semi-finals will be played on Friday, scheduled as the final day of the event after organizers joined other sporting events in suspending play on Thursday in protest against racial injustice.

Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event. The 22-year-old Japanese joins similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on Sunday in Wisconsin.

Mets blow late lead, rebound to defeat Marlins

The New York Mets bullpen squandered another brilliant outing by Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night before Wilson Ramos delivered the tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth inning to give the host Mets a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. The Mets won for the first time since Aug. 19 - their last game before they were sidelined five days after a player and coach tested positive for COVID-19. The Marlins had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Organizers postpone Thursday's matches at Western & Southern Open

Tennis matches at the Western & Southern Open, which is being played in New York as a tune-up to the U.S. Open Grand Slam, will be suspended on Thursday in protest against racial injustice, organisers said in a statement. "As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," organisers said in a statement.

Mickelson wins on PGA Tour Champions debut

Phil Mickelson made a triumphant start to his PGA Tour Champions career as he tied the lowest 54-score ever to secure a wire-to-wire win at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri on Wednesday. Mickelson carded a five-under-par 66 in the final round for a 22-under 191 total that left him four shots clear of fellow American Tim Petrovic.

Bryan brothers announce retirement: New York Times

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men's doubles team in the history of tennis, are bringing the curtain down on their 22-year professional careers, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. The Bryans, 42, captured a professional era record 119 titles together, including 16 Grand Slams, 39 ATP Masters 1000s and the ATP Finals title four times.

Pacers fire coach McMillan after four seasons

The Indiana Pacers fired coach Nate McMillan on Wednesday after four seasons. The move comes two days after the Pacers were swept out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by the Miami Heat. It also comes two weeks after the team gave McMillan a contract extension.