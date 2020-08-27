Left Menu
Dwayne Bravo creates history, Tambe makes debut as Trinbago remain unbeaten

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo wrote his own piece of history, while Praveen Tambe became the first Indian cricketer to play in the Hero Caribbean Premier League as Trinbago Knight Riders posted their fourth straight win, beating St Lucia Zouks by six wickets via D/L method in a rain-truncated match here.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo wrote his own piece of history, while Praveen Tambe became the first Indian cricketer to play in the Hero Caribbean Premier League as Trinbago Knight Riders posted their fourth straight win, beating St Lucia Zouks by six wickets via D/L method in a rain-truncated match here. While Dwayne Bravo made history on Wednesday by becoming the first player to reach 500 T20 wickets and 100 Hero CPL wickets, his elder brother Darren hit a quick-fire 23 off 13 balls with two sixes to help Trinbago Knight Riders chase down the revised 72-run target in nine overs with six balls to spare.

Darren's first off the two sixes also made him the first to record 100 sixes in CPL. There was another landmark on Wednesday as Tambe, 48, became the first Indian to play in the CPL and his only over saw him pick up the wicket of Najibullah Zardan. The Zouks started aggressively before Andre Fletcher (10) departed to be reduced to 32 for one after three overs. When Rakheem Cornwall handed Colin Munro a low diving catch, Dwayne Bravo (2/7), on his home ground, became the first bowler to reach T20 cricket's 500 club. He later castled Roston Chase in the sixth over to add another wicket to his tally. Zouks failed to stitch together partnerships, as only Najibullah Zadran (21) and Mohammad Nabi (30) got past 20. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for Knight Riders with two for seven in three overs as rain intervened in 17.1 overs with Zouks scoreboard reading 111 for six. Knight Riders were handed a revised target of 72 in nine overs but Nabi sparked hope by trapping Lendl Simmons leg before for a second ball duck. Munro swept for four and then a six to get the Knight Riders on road to victory. Zouks' Scott Kuggeleijn sent down five wides in an over that went for 11.

Darren Bravo later played a short little cameo to steer Trinbago Knight Riders home. Meanwhile in the second CPL match of the day, hard-hitting Kyle Mayers (85 off 59) struck a quickfire half-century to help Barbados Tridents beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 36 runs. Sent into bat, Tridents suffered early blows in thee form of openers Johnson Charles and Shai Hope before Mayers single-handedly powered his team to 148 for seven with his magnificent knock that was studded with three boundaries and eight hits over the fence. Defending the target, spin duo of Mitchell Santner (2/10) and Rashid Khan (2/33) snarred four wickets between them to put brakes on Tallawahs' scoring rate.

Besides, Jason Hiolder (2/18) and left-arm medium pacer Raymon Reifer (2/13) also picked up two wickets each to restrict Jamaica Tallawahs to 112 for nine. Match 1 Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders: 72/4 in 8 overs (Darren Bravo 23 not out, Tim Seifert 18 not out, Colin Munro 17; Kesrick Williams 2/17, Mohammad Nabi 1/15, Chemar Holder 1/24) beat St Lucia Zouks 111/6 in 17.1 overs (Mohammad Nabi 30 not out, Najibullah Zadran 21, Rahkeem Cornwall 18; Dwayne Bravo 2/7, Pravinn Tambe 1/15, Khary Pierre 1/19, Fawad Ahmed 1/21) by 6 wickets (DLS target 72 off 9 overs). Player of the match: Dwayne Bravo Match 2 Brief scores: Barbados Tridents: 148/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 85, Mitchell Santner 20 not out, Jason Holder 15; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/14, Sandeep Lamichhane 2/16, Fidel Edwards 1/25) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 112/9 in 20 overs (Nkrumah Bonner 31, Jermaine Blackwood 28, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 18; Mitchell Santner 2/10, Raymon Reifer 2/13, Jason Holder 2/18, Rashid Khan 2/33, Hayden Walsh Jr 1/17) by 36 runs.

Player of the match: Kyle Mayers..

