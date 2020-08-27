Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enjoy opening but open to finisher's role at No.5 or 6: Rahane

Rahane said five to six sessions along with proper communication from the team management about the assigned role should be enough. However, he agreed that field restrictions work to the advantage of top-three in white ball cricket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:55 IST
Enjoy opening but open to finisher's role at No.5 or 6: Rahane
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Ajinkya Rahane "enjoys opening" in the shortest format but a packed Delhi Capitals top-order could mean a potential "finisher's role" for India's Test vice-captain which he is not averse to exploring during the upcoming Indian Premier League in the UAE. Rahane, who joined Delhi Capitals this year, may find it difficult to find a slot in the top order as Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are set to open the batting with Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant being next in line.

Asked about his role in the team, Rahane said: "I don't know. We have to wait and watch as we start our practice sessions, then only we will have that communication. "I have opened throughout my career and I have enjoyed that. But (it is) completely up to the team management as to what role they want to give me in the team. I will 100 per cent do that," the 32-year-old told mediapersons in a web conference on Thursday.

So, does he think that a finisher's role in T20 can work for him? The senior batsman said he is open to the idea. "If I am told to bat at No 5 or 6 , I will definitely take it as it will be a new role for me and help me explore my game. So if you ask me, my answer is yes, I am ready," said Rahane, who is only 12 runs short of career 5000 runs in T20 cricket (4988 from 196 games). But will two to three weeks of net sessions be enough to help him acquire the mindset of a finisher? Rahane said five to six sessions along with proper communication from the team management about the assigned role should be enough.

However, he agreed that field restrictions work to the advantage of top-three in white ball cricket. "Frankly speaking, when you have two fielders outside the circle, you have the freedom to express yourself. Also the field is completely spread in T20 cricket (after first six overs). Till no.3, you can play with freedom...You get 15 to 20 runs and you are on," he said. He is still not over the pain of missing out on last year's World Cup and didn't hide his disappointment about not being India's no.4 in England.

"I was actually thinking I would be there at the World Cup as no.4. That's gone now and the goal is to make a comeback into the ODI team and do well in white ball cricket. "People talk about strike rates and averages. Before getting dropped, my record in 50-over cricket was good. I believe in having faith in myself rather than what people are saying. I am sure I will be back," he asserted. It will be Rahane's first stint under Ricky Ponting, the DC head coach, and he is sure that the tips from the legendary former Australian captain will help him become a better cricketer overall.

"For any player, growth is important. Playing under Ricky Ponting (is something) I am excited about. As a player you want to grow and learn. This is the best opportunity to take my game one step forward. "Because of this COVID-19, you can't spent too much time together but we can call him and discuss cricket," he said.

On Ponting, he was also asked about the difference of opinion between the coach and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the contentious topic of running out non-strikers who back up too far. "Ashwin can answer that better and Ricky has already answered that question. The news is all over," Rahane responded.

"Let's keep it that way. We are playing for the same team now, so it is important that we stick by each other and back each other," added Rahane, who was the Rajasthan Royals skipper when Ashwin had ran Jos Buttler out at the non-striker's end last season..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Integrity Forum to be set up in Britain to safeguard athletes

A new cross-sport Integrity Forum will be established in Britain to help tackle issues ranging from match-fixing and doping to athlete welfare, the UK Anti-Doping Agency UKAD has said. The move comes in the wake of the scandal that has rock...

LG unveils wearable air purifier with respiratory sensor, 820mAh battery

LG Electronics on Thursday announced a portable personal air purifier that looks like a regular face mask but is equipped with a battery and sensor. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as the company says, will resolve the dilemma of homema...

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, forecaster warns of 'unsurvivable' wall of water

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles 65 km inland from the sea. The National W...

Monty Panesar terms James Anderson as 'best fast bowler ever'

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised James Anderson, who recently became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, as he termed the 38-year-old as the best fast bowler ever. James Anderson has been bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020