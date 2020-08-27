ISL: Chennaiyin FC youngsters Aimol, Mitra and Chetri pen new multi-year contracts

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday said defender Reamsochung Aimol, goalkeeper Samik Mitra and forward Aman Chetri have signed new multi-year contracts with the club. The club also confirmed in a statement that the trio will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season.

While Mitra and Chetri, both 19, are being promoted from the CFC B side to the first-team, 20-year-old Aimol already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one apiece in the ISL and AFC Cup. This means CFC's ISL roster will feature five developmental players, with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar. After training with the CFC first-team prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Aimol had a loan spell at AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League before returning to CFC and making his senior debut in the 3-2 AFC Cup win over Manang Marshyangdi in Nepal in June last year.

Young custodian Mitra impressed for the CFC U-18s and B team before earning loan spells at Indian Arrows over the last two campaigns. Striker Chetri has made waves at youth level for the Indian national team and Chennaiyin. Most recently he was part of the Indian team that won the SAFF U-18 Championship last year, scoring in a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka. He also featured for the Indian Arrows in the previous I-League season.

All three players graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy in 2017 and signed for Chennaiyin shortly after. They continued their development with the newly formed CFC B team and gained match experience in the second Division I-League and other national tournaments, with Mitra and Chetri also featuring for the CFC U-18s in the AIFF U-18 Youth League in their first season at the club. ISL has officially confirmed that the 2020-21 campaign will be held in Goa with Chennaiyin to play their nine home games at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.