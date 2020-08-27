Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Chennaiyin FC youngsters Aimol, Mitra and Chetri pen new multi-year contracts

The club also confirmed in a statement that the trio will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season. While Mitra and Chetri, both 19, are being promoted from the CFC B side to the first-team, 20-year-old Aimol already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one apiece in the ISL and AFC Cup. This means CFC's ISL roster will feature five developmental players, with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:38 IST
ISL: Chennaiyin FC youngsters Aimol, Mitra and Chetri pen new multi-year contracts

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday said defender Reamsochung Aimol, goalkeeper Samik Mitra and forward Aman Chetri have signed new multi-year contracts with the club. The club also confirmed in a statement that the trio will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season.

While Mitra and Chetri, both 19, are being promoted from the CFC B side to the first-team, 20-year-old Aimol already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one apiece in the ISL and AFC Cup. This means CFC's ISL roster will feature five developmental players, with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar. After training with the CFC first-team prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Aimol had a loan spell at AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League before returning to CFC and making his senior debut in the 3-2 AFC Cup win over Manang Marshyangdi in Nepal in June last year.

Young custodian Mitra impressed for the CFC U-18s and B team before earning loan spells at Indian Arrows over the last two campaigns. Striker Chetri has made waves at youth level for the Indian national team and Chennaiyin. Most recently he was part of the Indian team that won the SAFF U-18 Championship last year, scoring in a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka. He also featured for the Indian Arrows in the previous I-League season.

All three players graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy in 2017 and signed for Chennaiyin shortly after. They continued their development with the newly formed CFC B team and gained match experience in the second Division I-League and other national tournaments, with Mitra and Chetri also featuring for the CFC U-18s in the AIFF U-18 Youth League in their first season at the club. ISL has officially confirmed that the 2020-21 campaign will be held in Goa with Chennaiyin to play their nine home games at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six men arrested for alleged theft of PRASA assets

Six men have been arrested for the alleged theft of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa PRASA assets, worth R5.5 million.The men were arrested during a joint operation by the South African Police Service SAPS and the agencys protectio...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top stories at 1700 hours STORIES ON WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-RAHANE Enjoy opening but open to finishers role at No.5 or 6 Rahane New Delhi, Aug 27 PTI Ajinkya Rahane enjoys opening in the shortest format but a ...

Stalin writes to CMs of Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha to approach SC for postponement of NEET, JEE exams

DMK President MK Stalin has written a letter to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to approach Supreme Court for postponement the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination JE...

Symega Food Ingredients Blends With Infor to Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Growth

Indias leading food ingredients company automates diversified and complex business operations with Infor PLM Optiva Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020