Josie Green named new Tottenham Hotspur Women captain

Head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have appointed midfielder Josie Green as the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur Women, following former long-serving captain Jenna Schillaci's retirement from football in June.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:46 IST
Josie Green named new Tottenham Hotspur Women captain
Midfielder Josie Green (Photo/Tottenham Hotspur Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have appointed midfielder Josie Green as the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur Women, following former long-serving captain Jenna Schillaci's retirement from football in June. A Welsh international, Green has been at the club since 2016 and is one of the longest-serving players in our squad.

Spurs vice-captain last season, the 27-year-old signed a new two-year contract in June after her first season playing professionally in the FA Women's Super League (WSL) where she made 14 league appearances. During her time at the club, Green has been part of the squads that won the quadruple during the 2016/17 season and promotions to the FA Women's Championship and WSL.

"It's a huge privilege and honour for me to be named captain of this great football club and it's a really proud moment for me and my family," Green said in a statement. "I take great pride in leading by example on and off the pitch. I experienced being vice-captain and leading the team out in some big games last season, and I hope to build and drive the team forward this season," she added.

Green will be supported in her role as club captain by senior players Becky Spencer, Ria Percival and Kerys Harrop as part of the squad's leadership group. (ANI)

