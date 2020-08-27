E-Pathshala is 'nice initiative' for learning, coaches say in unison

National team coaches praised All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for coming up with E-Pathshala -- the online learning portal, labeling it as a 'nice initiative' where players can learn a lot from. "This is a nice platform where players can share their ideas as well as learn a lot from. It's not just about learning about football. They can also learn other aspects of life. We always tell our boys to be good human beings first and learn primitive life lessons. I congratulate AIFF and SAI for coming up with this," Bibiano Fernandes, India U-16 National team coach, said.

Complementing Bibiano, Maymol Rocky, head coach Indian senior women's team stated: "The E-Pathshala is a very good initiative taken by AIFF and SAI. It's a setup where one can participate from anywhere and learn something. I'm sure we'll see it get more success in the future." Both the coaches were speaking in a webinar which was organized to spread awareness about the program. Dr. G Kishore, Principal and Regional Director, SAI, LNCPE, Trivandrum and Dr. Pradip Dutta, Associate Professor, SAI, LNCPE Trivandrum were also present on the occasion as were the entire Indian U-16 squad members.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kishore lauded the youth footballers who are responsible for taking Indian Football to 'another level'. "I'm really very happy to meet our next-generation footballers. We all are very proud of you. You are taking Indian Football to another level. The AIFF and SAI top brass are involved in this initiative where youngsters can get benefitted from it. There are divergent avenues where kids can get interested and learn a lot from," he mentioned.