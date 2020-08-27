Soccer-Premier League record appearance holder Barry retires
Premier League record appearance holder Gareth Barry has ended his playing career aged 39, British media reported on Thursday. After almost a decade at Villa he joined City in 2009 and was part of the side that won the Premier League title in 2012. Barry played a handful of games for West Bromwich Albion in last season's Championship promotion-winning campaign.Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:08 IST
Premier League record appearance holder Gareth Barry has ended his playing career aged 39, British media reported on Thursday. Midfielder Barry made 653 appearances in lengthy spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, scoring 53 goals.
He also made 53 appearances for England. After almost a decade at Villa he joined City in 2009 and was part of the side that won the Premier League title in 2012.
Barry played a handful of games for West Bromwich Albion in last season's Championship promotion-winning campaign.
