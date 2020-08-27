Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal confident Aubameyang will extend contract, says Arteta

Arsenal are confident striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract which would tie him to the club for a "long time", manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday. Gabon international Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal's top scorer in each of the past two seasons and has only one year left on his current contract.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:02 IST
Soccer-Arsenal confident Aubameyang will extend contract, says Arteta

Arsenal are confident striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract which would tie him to the club for a "long time", manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

Gabon international Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal's top scorer in each of the past two seasons and has only one year left on his current contract. "I keep being positive, we have had some really good talks with him and his agent," Arteta told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Saturday's Community Shield match against Liverpool at Wembley.

"I'm confident we will find an agreement soon. He should be very happy that he will be staying at the club for a long time." Aubameyang's double strikes in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City and in the final versus London rivals Chelsea ensured Arsenal qualified for the Europa League.

Having been named captain for the second half of the season, the Wembley triumph delivered the striker's first trophy with the club since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018. Arteta also confirmed that a deal to sign Brazilian centre back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille was still in the works as the club look to shore up their defence ahead of the new season.

"We're trying to finalise the deal," Arteta said. "Everything is ok only when both parties agree. We're pretty positive. "He's a player we followed and were determined that he was the right profile for us to improve our squad. When we get it (over the line) we'll be very pleased."

However, the future of 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, is still up in the air and Arteta said the ball was in Real Madrid's court. "He was pretty clear with me that his intention was to remain with us but obviously Real Madrid is involved," Arteta said. "I don't know yet what they want to do with the player.

"But he's a player that we are interested in because we really saw, in the last few months of the season, what he is capable of bringing to us."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

Keysight Technologies on Thursday said it has tied up with IIT-Madras to enable testing of homegrown 5G telecom standards. Through the tie-up, the NYSE-listed company will be supporting the Telecom Standards Development Society, India TSDSI...

Arunachal govt to request Centre to de-cadre IAS posts of deputy commissioners: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government will soon request the Centre to de-cadre IAS posts of deputy commissioner in 22 districts of the state to open up promotional avenues for state civil service...

Bengals RB Mixon (migraines) misses another practice

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was not at practice again Thursday while dealing with migraine headaches, NFL Network reported. The health issue hasnt changed Mixons desire for a new contract, but his absence is not holdout relate...

WHO: broad population COVID-19 testing not always useful

Testing for COVID-19 infections and a fast turnaround for results are critical for controlling the pandemic, but broad-based population tests are not always useful, officials at the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Maria Van Kerk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020