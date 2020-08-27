Left Menu
Big motivating factor to be recognised by country: Rohit Sharma on getting Khel Ratna

Indian swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said to be recognised by the country is a big motivating factor and he will strive to bring happiness and joy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:44 IST
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Indian swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said to be recognised by the country is a big motivating factor and he will strive to bring happiness and joy. The right-handed batsman said he feels privileged to have been conferred with the Khel Ratna award which is the highest sporting honour of the country.

"It feels great to be receiving the highest sporting honour. I am so, so happy and privileged to receive this award. I would like to thank the Sports Minister and the BCCI for acknowledging and recommending my name. I promise to keep working hard and continue to bring laurels to my country," Rohit said in a video posted on official BCCI Twitter handle. "It's a wonderful group to be a part of - all these three names mentioned (Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli) who have done wonders to our country and brought so much joy to the country. And joining this list is a great honour. I am very happy about it," the opening batsman added.

Rohit is one of the five athletes who will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on National Sports Day on August 29. Mariyappan T (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) are the other recipients of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

"To be recognised for anything you do for your country is a big motivating factor and I will always strive to bring happiness and joy to our country," Rohit said. "To my fans, my support system and my family - thank you very much. This would not have been possible without you. Keep supporting and keep getting behind the team. Thank you very much," he added.

The National Sports Awards 2020 will be held virtually for the first time in the history of the awards. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode. In the virtual format, President of India will be attending through NIC link from the President's house, via video conferencing, while the recipients will be present at SAI and NIC centres in various locations across the country. The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries will be present in Vigyan Bhawan for the award ceremony.

There are 74 awards in seven categories. Total 65 award winners will be attending the function from various locations. Nine award winners will not attend due to several reasons like being quarantined, tested positive, ill-health or not in the country etc. (ANI)

