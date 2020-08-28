Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach

New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as he says it would enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances. New Zealand Rugby have said they were keen for a Pasifika side to join a new Super Rugby competition but are yet to make any concrete decision on where the team would be based or whether it would be run by national unions or a private group.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 07:07 IST
INTERVIEW-Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach

New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as he says it would enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances.

New Zealand Rugby have said they were keen for a Pasifika side to join a new Super Rugby competition but are yet to make any concrete decision on where the team would be based or whether it would be run by national unions or a private group. Mapusua, who was appointed earlier this month, told Reuters this week that one of his key messages to the selection panel was to increase the local player pool and focus on improving pathways to the national team.

"Development on the island is massive for me," he said from Dunedin. "That's a big part of the foundation of the national team. "We can't have a professional competition in Samoa, we have to look outside (so) having Samoan players in a professional competition, as close to home as they can be is massive in terms of preparation and improving the national side.

"They will be playing in one of the toughest, if not the toughest, competition in the world." The 40-year-old former midfield back is the fourth head coach in the last four years at Samoa, who struggled to consistently field a full-strength side in the last World Cup cycle and ended up having to beat Germany to qualify.

They only beat Russia at the global showpiece in Japan and were a far cry from the level of performances that have seen them beat Tier One nations like Wales, Australia and Scotland. To get to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Samoa must beat Tonga in a two-legged playoff for the fourth Oceania spot -- New Zealand, Australia and Fiji have already qualified -- or face another qualifier against an Asian side.

"We don't want to go through the (qualifier) again," he said, adding that his first test in charge of the team would not likely come before next year's Pacific Nations Cup due to COVID-19 restrictions. "I'm going to pick the best Samoans available to me, regardless of where they are."

While Samoa have struggled due to a lack of financial resources and infrastructure, Mapusua said there was no shortage of experience to tap into. "The one resource we do have is human resources," he said.

"I will definitely be calling in a lot of favours. Both locally and internationally. I will be using all the resources I can get my hands on." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians seek out fortune tellers to fight COVID-19 blues

In his golden-hued office, decked out with peacock feathers and crystal balls, Indian mystic healer and astrologer Sanjay Sharma is busy offering his clients a peek into their future as the COVID-19 pandemic has muddied their present.Right ...

Dodgers blank Giants again, sweep twin bill

Seven members of the Los Angeles Dodgers relief corps took advantage of a rare day in the twilight Thursday, combining on a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over the host San Francisco Giants to complete a double-header sweep. Clayton Kersh...

Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles

Top Republican party leaders Thursday night rallied behind President Donald Trump as they used the platform of Republican National Convention to launch a blistering attack on his Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden. The Democrats a...

Trump, Republicans attack Biden amid coronavirus crisis, street protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as Republicans warned of a lawless and dangerous America if Biden wins the November election. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020