Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-South African teams return to contact training next week

South Africa Rugby said on Friday professional teams will be able to return to contact training from next week but that it is not ready to confirm the schedule of a seven-team domestic competition that is set to start in September.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:39 IST
Rugby-South African teams return to contact training next week

South Africa Rugby said on Friday professional teams will be able to return to contact training from next week but that it is not ready to confirm the schedule of a seven-team domestic competition that is set to start in September. "The teams have been hard at work with non-contact training for the past five weeks, and once a final COVID-19 test has been passed, they will be able to step up a gear next week," SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said in a statement.

Super Rugby sides the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers are set to tackle PRO14 outfit the Cheetahs, and domestic teams Pumas and Griquas in a local competition that SA Rugby had hoped would begin by the middle of next month. "Once we’ve finalised all the relevant plans and we’ve aligned with our broadcast partner, sponsors, franchises and other stakeholders, we’ll confirm the playing schedule," said Roux.

New Zealand and Australia have already set up domestic competitions but South Africa has been much harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday the country had recorded 618,286 cases with 13,628 deaths. Jacques Nienaber, the new coach of the world champions Springboks, has already said if players cannot get a good amount of game-time ahead of the proposed Rugby Championship in New Zealand they will not take part in the 2020 competition.

The proposed dates for the Championship are Nov. 7 to Dec. 12.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India at inflection point in digitisation journey: Report

India has undergone a digital revolution in the past decade and is now at an inflection point in its digitisation journey, a report said on Friday. India is on the cusp of a paradigm shift in the way digital solutions are being deployed for...

BSP announces eight candidates for Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party BSP has announced names of eight candidates for the by-elections to 27 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The list of candidates for eight seats, which are in Gwalior-Chambal region, was finalised by party pr...

Tech, healthcare drag European stocks lower; banks jump

European stocks slipped on Friday as investors dumped this years outperformers including technology and healthcare stocks and bid up banking shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled its new policy framework.The pan-European STOXX 600 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle after Fed shift, Japanese mkts shaken as Abe resigns

Stock markets struggled for direction on Friday as investors worried about a lack of detail in the U.S. Federal Reserves policy shift while Japanese markets were roiled as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons. The Feds wide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020