Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nats, Red Sox face off looking to recapture magic

The reigning champion Nationals aim to snap a three-game skid on Friday when they begin an 11-game road trip with the opener of a three-game set versus the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Washington right-hander Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.31 ERA) is expected to get the nod for the series opener after joining the rest of his teammates in electing against playing Thursday's finale against Philadelphia.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:57 IST
Nats, Red Sox face off looking to recapture magic

The Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox are the last two teams to win the World Series, but they hardly are playing like it. The reigning champion Nationals aim to snap a three-game skid on Friday when they begin an 11-game road trip with the opener of a three-game set versus the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Washington right-hander Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.31 ERA) is expected to get the nod for the series opener after joining the rest of his teammates in electing against playing Thursday's finale against Philadelphia. The Nationals and Phillies were idle as a means to refocus attention on social injustice after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., last Sunday.

Back to matters on the field, Scherzer looks for a better performance after allowing four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision against Miami on Saturday. "I believe that I can pitch in tough spots in the game," the three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star told reporters. "Even late in the game, even when my pitch count is over 100, I still believe I can execute in those situations. Unfortunately, the last couple of games, I haven't done that and I need to get better at that."

Scherzer sports a 4-5 record with a 5.90 ERA in 11 career starts vs. Boston. He has kept Xander Bogaerts (1-for-8, three strikeouts) under wraps. Juan Soto has hit safely in four of his last five games for the Nationals, who are open to shuffling the lineup with some of their other assets heading toward the trade deadline on Monday.

"We're still assessing where we're at in the deadline," Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said earlier this week. "Suffice to say, we're comfortable with our rotation right now. That doesn't mean that we're not looking ... we're always on the look to improve our ball club. But we're excited and happy about the prospects of our rotation -- not only for this year, but for years moving forward." The Red Sox lost 12 of their last 16 games before electing against taking the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y.

"We need to discuss these things more, we need to listen more and that's the only way we're getting change," Boston manager Ron Roenicke said. Right-hander Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.35 ERA) initially was recalled from the taxi squad for that game. Instead, he is expected to make the start on Friday as Boston opens a 10-game homestand.

Mazza surrendered four runs on eight hits in three innings in a 4-2 setback at the New York Yankees on Aug. 16. The 30-year-old will be making his 12th career major league appearance and first against Washington. While Boston hardly resembles the team that won the 2018 World Series, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom does see opportunities to improve the team heading toward the trade deadline.

"We always want to stay active in conversation," Bloom said. "I think really the goal should be to make sure that we are fully aware of all the opportunities that might be out there, anything that could be a chance to better our organization and help achieve our goals and make sure we're prepared to do something if we do find that opportunity out there." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India at inflection point in digitisation journey: Report

India has undergone a digital revolution in the past decade and is now at an inflection point in its digitisation journey, a report said on Friday. India is on the cusp of a paradigm shift in the way digital solutions are being deployed for...

BSP announces eight candidates for Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party BSP has announced names of eight candidates for the by-elections to 27 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The list of candidates for eight seats, which are in Gwalior-Chambal region, was finalised by party pr...

Tech, healthcare drag European stocks lower; banks jump

European stocks slipped on Friday as investors dumped this years outperformers including technology and healthcare stocks and bid up banking shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled its new policy framework.The pan-European STOXX 600 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle after Fed shift, Japanese mkts shaken as Abe resigns

Stock markets struggled for direction on Friday as investors worried about a lack of detail in the U.S. Federal Reserves policy shift while Japanese markets were roiled as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons. The Feds wide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020