Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Valladolid sign goalkeeper Roberto from West Ham

Roberto joined West Ham on a free transfer in 2019 and made his full debut in a 2-0 victory against Newport County in the League Cup. However, his time at the east London club was plagued by high-profile errors, with the 34-year-old conceding 17 goals in just 10 appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:23 IST
Soccer-Valladolid sign goalkeeper Roberto from West Ham

Spain's Real Valladolid have signed Spanish goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez on a permanent deal from West Ham United, the English Premier League club announced on Friday. Roberto joined West Ham on a free transfer in 2019 and made his full debut in a 2-0 victory against Newport County in the League Cup.

However, his time at the east London club was plagued by high-profile errors, with the 34-year-old conceding 17 goals in just 10 appearances. He was loaned out to Spanish side Deportivo Alaves in January. "Roberto's transfer brings to an end a one-season stay in east London," West Ham said. "The Club would like to wish him well for the future."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Economy unlock may curb fleet operator revenue fall 15 pc this fiscal: CRISIL

The unlocking of the economy is expected to contain the decline in fleet operators revenue to around 15 per cent on a surge in freight demand, while the profitability may moderate by 240-260 basis points this fiscal, a report said on Friday...

OSCE chairman renews offer to facilitate dialogue in Belarus

The chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE on Friday renewed an offer to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to facilitate dialogue with the opposition. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who holds the ro...

Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC for upcoming ISL

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the signing of Brazillian defensive midfielder Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno ahead of the upcoming season. The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as Joao Victor, joins f...

JITO offers scholarships to children of frontline COVID-19 workers

The Jain International Trade Organisation JITO on Friday said it has extended scholarships to the tune of Rs 80 lakh to children of frontline COVID-19 workers, medical staff, and police personnel among others. Besides the scholarships, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020