Soccer-Valladolid sign goalkeeper Roberto from West Ham
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:23 IST
Spain's Real Valladolid have signed Spanish goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez on a permanent deal from West Ham United, the English Premier League club announced on Friday. Roberto joined West Ham on a free transfer in 2019 and made his full debut in a 2-0 victory against Newport County in the League Cup.
However, his time at the east London club was plagued by high-profile errors, with the 34-year-old conceding 17 goals in just 10 appearances. He was loaned out to Spanish side Deportivo Alaves in January. "Roberto's transfer brings to an end a one-season stay in east London," West Ham said. "The Club would like to wish him well for the future."
