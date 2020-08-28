Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Tour de France teams can be excluded if two riders test positive for coronavirus - UCI

A meeting between ASO and the teams on Tuesday, however, led to the rule being 'relaxed', meaning that Lotto Soudal, who had two staff members test positive on Thursday, remained in the race. The Tour starts on Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in France has been rising steadily since the beginning of the month.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:33 IST
Cycling-Tour de France teams can be excluded if two riders test positive for coronavirus - UCI

Tour de France teams can be excluded if two riders from the same outfit test positive for the coronavirus within a seven-day period during the race, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.

Exclusions, however, will not be automatic and the decision will have to be made by race organisers, the governing body said. "In the case of two or more riders from the same team testing positive for COVID-19 within a period of seven days at a Grand Tour, the UCI will give the event organiser authorisation to announce the withdrawal of the team for health reasons, on the condition however, that the global medical assessment carried out confirm the positive cases," the UCI said in a statement.

Tour organisers Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) had previously said that teams would be excluded should two riders or staff members test positive for coronavirus within a seven-day period. A meeting between ASO and the teams on Tuesday, however, led to the rule being 'relaxed', meaning that Lotto Soudal, who had two staff members test positive on Thursday, remained in the race.

The Tour starts on Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in France has been rising steadily since the beginning of the month. "In the case of a positive test for COVID-19 during a Grand Tour, the organiser must do everything possible – but without being liable – to proceed as far as possible with a complementary test and a serological analysis before the following stage," the UCI added, after several possible 'false positives' were reported in the professional peloton.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel says pandemic to worsen, vaccine key for return to normality

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the coronavirus pandemic was likely to worsen in coming months, and that life would not return to normal until a vaccine to combat it had been developed. Even though Germany would not fully rep...

Economy unlock may curb fleet operator revenue fall 15 pc this fiscal: CRISIL

The unlocking of the economy is expected to contain the decline in fleet operators revenue to around 15 per cent on a surge in freight demand, while the profitability may moderate by 240-260 basis points this fiscal, a report said on Friday...

OSCE chairman renews offer to facilitate dialogue in Belarus

The chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE on Friday renewed an offer to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to facilitate dialogue with the opposition. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who holds the ro...

Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC for upcoming ISL

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the signing of Brazillian defensive midfielder Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno ahead of the upcoming season. The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as Joao Victor, joins f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020