Soccer-Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
The 35-year-old Brazilian defender joins the west London club, coached by Frank Lampard, after eight seasons at PSG where he won seven Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups, making over 300 appearances in all competitions. He arrives on a free transfer after leaving PSG following the club's defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:38 IST
Chelsea have bolstered their defence by bringing in Thiago Silva, with the former Paris St-Germain centre back signing a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, the English Premier League club announced on Friday. The 35-year-old Brazilian defender joins the west London club, coached by Frank Lampard, after eight seasons at PSG where he won seven Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups, making over 300 appearances in all competitions.
He arrives on a free transfer after leaving PSG following the club's defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. "I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon," he said.
Silva is Chelsea's fifth major signing for the new season following the arrivals of Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.
