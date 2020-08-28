Rain hits Australia's 1st practice match of UK cricket tour

Australia's first intra-squad practice match of its white-ball cricket tour of England was abandoned midway through because of rain on Friday. Rain stopped play in the Twenty20 hit-out in Southampton when a team led by vice-captain Pat Cummins was on 60-0 in reply to the 150 made by an opposition side captained by Australia's limited-overs skipper, Aaron Finch. Just 25.5 overs were possible in total.

Finch and fellow opener David Warner put on a stand of 75 in 9.2 overs for the Finch XI. Australia says the squad will play two more T20 practice matches on Sunday.

The first of three T20 internationals against England will take place on Sept. 4. The teams will also meet in three one-day internationals. AP BS BS.