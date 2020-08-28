Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19
Selected for this year's Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash. "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony," Vinesh told PTI.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:18 IST
India's top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. Selected for this year's Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.
"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony," Vinesh told PTI. "I will recover soon, God willing. I am in isolation at home," she added. The 26-year-old will skip Saturday's virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.
She is one among five athletes chosen for the country's highest sporting honour this year..
