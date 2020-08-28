Two positive tests, both staffers, in MLB this week

Two staff members from one team were the only individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in baseball during the past week. The two positive results were out of 12,276 samples tested from Aug. 21-27, according to information released Friday by Major League Baseball and the players association.

The team with the positive results was not disclosed, but it was not one of the 19 teams to previously have a player or staff member test positive. The total number of positive tests during the monitoring stage climbed to 84, including 54 players and 30 staff members from 20 different teams. That's out of 90,888 samples collected, a positivity rate of 0.09 percent.

--Field Level Media