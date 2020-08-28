Left Menu
Ravens cancel practice, call for police officers' arrest

She was shot and killed when officers executed a no-knock search warrant at her home in March. "With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society," the Ravens began their team statement.

The Baltimore Ravens will not practice on Friday and instead will meet for what franchise called a "team unifying session surrounding social justice reform." Nine NFL teams called off practice on Thursday, a day after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game, leading to a temporary shutdown of the NBA playoffs.

The teams are protesting the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, in Wisconsin last Sunday. The Ravens issued a statement on Thursday that called for an end to racial injustice, as well as the arrest of the police officers involved in both the shooting of Blake, who is hospitalized and the death of Breonna Taylor. She was shot and killed when officers executed a no-knock search warrant at her home in March.

"With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society," the Ravens began their team statement. "It is imperative that all people -- regardless of race, religion, creed or belief -- come together to say, 'Enough is enough!' "This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation's foundation and is a blemish on our country's history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change."

