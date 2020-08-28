Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi remains silent after Bartomeu's offer to resign

Barcelona said the clause expired on June 10 and told Messi it wants him to stay until the end of his contract in June 2021. Abidal left Barcelona after the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Bartomeu is not believed to have talked to Messi since the player announced his decision to leave.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:04 IST
Messi remains silent after Bartomeu's offer to resign
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

While the wait to hear from Lionel Messi goes on, Barcelona continues to do everything it can to try to convince him to stay. The club has told Messi that president Josep Bartomeu will resign if that is what it takes to keep the playmaker, but Barcelona said on Friday there was no word yet from Messi on the offer.

Bartomeu is willing to step down on the condition that Messi publicly says that the president was the reason for the Argentina star wanting to leave, Barcelona said while confirming reports from Spanish media. Messi on Tuesday expressed his desire to leave by sending Barcelona a burofax — a certified document similar to a telegram — invoking a contract clause that allowed him to depart after the end of the season. Barcelona said the clause expired on June 10 and told Messi it wants him to stay until the end of his contract in June 2021. Without directly accusing Bartomeu, Messi has been outspoken against the club's decisions this season, the team's first without a title since 2007-08. Messi publicly complained about former director Éric Abidal after he criticized the players' efforts following a series of poor results in February. Abidal left Barcelona after the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Bartomeu is not believed to have talked to Messi since the player announced his decision to leave. The president said after the loss to Bayern that he spoke to Messi's father and was told that the player was frustrated and disappointed. Messi reportedly later talked to incoming coach Ronald Koeman and told him he saw himself more out than in the club at that moment.

Messi also may not have been happy with some of Koeman's early squad decisions, including the one not to keep using striker Luis Suárez, a longtime Messi teammate and friend. Koeman also reportedly said he will not include Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal in his plans.

Koeman's arrival to replace coach Quique Setién was the beginning of what Barcelona said were "profound changes to the first team" and a "wide-ranging" restructuring of the club, which also included the call for new presidential elections in March. Opposition members to Bartomeu, who has been in charge of the club since 2014, earlier this week presented a censure motion against him and called for his resignation. Hundreds of fans also have protested against Bartomeu in front of the club's Camp Nou Stadium in recent days.

The squad is expected to return from its break on Sunday to undergo coronavirus testing. Training is scheduled to resume on Monday ahead of the start of the Spanish league. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond Aug 31

The Reserve Bank is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31 as an extension could impact the credit behaviour of borrowers without resolving the issues being faced by them following the outbreak of the ...

Astros' Alvarez has double knee surgery

Houston Astros outfielderdesignated hitter Yordan Alvarez will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, the team announced Friday. Doctors repaired a slight tear of the patellar tendon in ...

One year will be wasted if medical, engineering exams not conducted on time: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday backed the governments decision saying that one year of students will be wasted if the entrance tests are not conducted on time. Speaking to reporters here, he said, NEET and JEE...

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that really on healthy crowds of people. Casinos in Nevada closed March 17. Unemployment in the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020