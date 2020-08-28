Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics coach Purshottam Rai dies at 79, day before receiving Dronacharya award

"He took part in the rehearsal for the National Sports Awards but later suffered heart attack and passed away," a top AFI official told PTI. It is such a sad incident to pass away just a day before receiving the award," said former long-jumper Anju Booby George, one of India's athletics great.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:08 IST
Athletics coach Purshottam Rai dies at 79, day before receiving Dronacharya award

Veteran athletics coach Purshottam Rai died due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, tragically a day before he was to be conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award. "He took part in the rehearsal for the National Sports Awards but later suffered heart attack and passed away," a top AFI official told PTI. He was 79

The National Sports Awards ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rai was to receive the Dronacharya Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in the lifetime category. Rai coached top athletes such as Olympian quartermiler Vandana Rao, heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa, Ashwini Nachappa, Murali Kuttan, M K Asha, E B Shyla, Rosa Kutty and G G Pramila

"It is a tragic incident and we at AFI are shocked. He spent his whole life for athletics and he made immense contribution to Indian athletics. We condole his tragic demise and express our condolences to his family," said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla. Rai began his coaching career after securing a diploma from Netaji Institute of Sports in 1974. "He was a good coach under whom many top Indian athletes including many Olympians had trained. It is such a sad incident to pass away just a day before receiving the award," said former long-jumper Anju Booby George, one of India's athletics great. Rai also coached the Indian team for the 1987 World Athletics Championship, 1988 Asian Track and Field Championships and 1999 SAF Games. He was also involved in coaching roles at at Services, Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop heading one of SIT teams probing Delhi violence transferred to legal cell

In a major reshuffle, a Delhi Police officer who was heading one of the Special Investigation Team SIT probing the northeast Delhi violence was on Friday transferred to the legal cell, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Bra...

293 samples test COVID positive at KGMU's microbiology dept

The King Georges Medical University KGMU administration on Friday said that 293 samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,667 samples in the microbiology department. Out of the 3,667 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19 in the microbio...

Wonderchef expects Rs 400 crore revenues in current fiscal

Wonderchef, kitchenware brand co-founded by renowned chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Ravi Saxena, is looking at adding Rs 100 crore to the revenues this fiscal over the Rs 300 crore it clocked last fiscal, a senior company official said. Started o...

US Congressional Caucus on India urges Lighthizer to advance limited trade deal with India

Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans has written to Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urging him to advance a limited trade deal between India and US. They said it has the potential for progress towards a comprehensive an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020