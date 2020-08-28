Left Menu
Astros' Alvarez has double knee surgery

Alvarez played in just two games this season, sidelined first by the coronavirus and then by knee pain. He was 2 for 8 with one home run and four RBIs. Alvarez, 23, was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2019. He hit .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs in 87 games last season.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:18 IST
Houston Astros outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, the team announced Friday. Doctors repaired a slight tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee and performed a "routine cleanup" on his left knee on Wednesday.

