FACTBOX-Tennis-U.S. Open in numbers

Following are facts and records ahead of the 140th edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday. PRIZE MONEY

Men's/women's singles winner: $3 million Men's/women's singles runner-up: $1.5 million

Total prize pot: $39 million SHOWCOURTS

Spectators will not be allowed to attend matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - Arthur Ashe Stadium

Capacity: 23,771 The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe, who won the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975.

- Louis Armstrong Stadium Capacity: 14,053

The arena was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues. - Grandstand

Capacity: 8,125 The court made its debut on the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.

TOP SEEDS Men's singles

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

5-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Women's singles 1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) 3-Serena Williams (U.S.)

4-Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men's singles Before 1968: 7 - Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)

Open Era: 5 - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.) Women's singles

Before 1968: 8 - Molla Mallory (U.S.) Open Era: 6 - Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION Men's singles - Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days

Women's singles - Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days OLDEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days Women's singles - Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days

SERVING RECORDS Most aces in a tournament (since 1991)

Men's singles: 144 - Pete Sampras (U.S.) in 2002 Women's singles: 70 - Serena Williams (U.S.) in 1999

Most aces in a match (since 1991) Men's singles: 61 - Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) in 2016

Women's singles: 18 - Serena Williams in 2016 and 2018, Venus Williams in 2015