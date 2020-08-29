Isles, Flyers resume playoff series after protests

Left Menu
After two days in which the NHL joined Major League Baseball and the NBA on the sidelines in protesting racial injustice, the Flyers and Islanders are scheduled to resume the playoffs on Saturday when they face off in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second-round series. The two teams were supposed to complete a back-to-back set Thursday night, barely 24 hours after the Flyers evened the series at one win apiece.

It didn't take long for players on the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers to realize Wednesday that the world was much different after Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series than it was beforehand. After two days in which the NHL joined Major League Baseball and the NBA on the sidelines in protesting racial injustice, the Flyers and Islanders are scheduled to resume the playoffs on Saturday when they face off in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second-round series.

The two teams were supposed to complete a back-to-back set Thursday night, barely 24 hours after the Flyers evened the series at one win apiece. Philadelphia withstood a furious Islanders comeback and earned a 4-3 overtime win on defenseman Philippe Myers' goal 2:41 into the extra session. The protests were just beginning to take shape as the Islanders and Flyers began Game 2 shortly after 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic was postponed around 4 p.m. The Bucks play their home games less than an hour from Kenosha, where Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday.

The Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers games were postponed shortly thereafter, as was the Major League Baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. Two more MLB games were postponed, as were the entire WNBA and Major League Soccer slates. The NHL absorbed criticism for playing the remainder of its Wednesday night schedule -- Game 3 of the Eastern Conference series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins and Game 3 of the Western Conference series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche.

"We had obviously just got off the ice when I was asked about this (Wednesday night)," Islanders captain Anders Lee said Thursday afternoon. "We were clearly not as informed as we are today about what was going on in the other leagues. We had an opportunity to see what the NBA had done, MLB." Early Thursday, players from both the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles participated in conference calls before the four games scheduled for Thursday and Friday were postponed at 6 p.m. ET.

Seven MLB games were postponed Thursday, as were all three NBA playoff games. Shortly after Lee spoke, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins stood in silence for 42 seconds at Citi Field before walking off. "We came to understand and really have that opportunity to support our fellow Black players in this league," Lee said. "They weren't comfortable playing and we were right behind them."

Flyers player representative James van Riemsdyk said NHL players are "...trying to do the right thing and looking for things to do to show support and be a part of this." The Flyers, who dropped Game 1 4-0 on Monday night, scored three goals in the first 15:09 of Game 2 to chase Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Varlamov hadn't allowed a goal in 138 minutes and 17 seconds -- a franchise postseason record -- before Kevin Hayes put Philadelphia on the board just 1:57 into the first period.

But goalie Thomas Greiss, appearing in a game for the first time since March 7, stopped all 18 shots he faced in regulation and Lee scored in the second before Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored fewer than seven minutes apart in the second half of the third. --Field Level Media

