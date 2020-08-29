Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Plenty of contenders despite depleted U.S. Open women's field

The U.S. Open women's event is likely to be as competitive as ever this year despite a depleted field, with the players who shake off the ring rust accumulated during the COVID-19 stoppage likely to be the quickest to hold all the aces. With six of the world's top 10 - including number one Ash Barty, Simona Halep and holder Bianca Andreescu - pulling out of the tournament for various reasons, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin's status as a top contender had been strengthened. NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of U.S. election

Two years after a conservative commentator told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble," the NBA star has become an increasingly influential political force as issues of racial justice and voter suppression move to the forefront in the November presidential election. James, an outspoken activist and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, helped form a group that will spend millions of dollars to battle voter disenfranchisement in predominantly Black communities ahead of the Nov. 3 election between the Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Osaka surprised by impact of her call for racial justice

Naomi Osaka said on Friday she never thought her call for racial justice would garner the attention it did and she does not want to be called brave for taking a stand that led to a one-day stoppage at this week's U.S. Open tune-up event in New York. The 22-year-old Japanese had initially said she would not play her Thursday semi-final in a bid to spark a conversation about racism following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin last week. MLB roundup: Reds post DH sweep of Brewers

Wade Miley allowed one hit over four strong innings, while Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker provided offensive help as the visiting Cincinnati Reds completed a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-0 win in Thursday's nightcap. Castellanos and Winker each had an RBI double, while Reds righty Lucas Sims (2-0) pitched two hitless innings of relief to get the win to complete a 4-6 road trip. It was the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee's Miller Park after both clubs mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday's contest in the wake of the unrest and violence following Sunday's police shooting of black 29-year-old Jacob Blake in nearby Kenosha, Wis. Penpix of the top women's contenders at the U.S. Open

Canadian Milos Raonic harnessed his monster serve to upset Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 6-3 on Friday to reach the final of the Western & Southern Open. The win propelled 29-year-old Raonic into his 22nd final, where he faces either world number one Novak Djokovic or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, as he fights for a ninth career title. NBA to resume games after player protest, turn stadiums into voting sites

NBA players who boycotted games as part of a protest against racial injustice have agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday in a deal that includes increased access to voting in the U.S. presidential election, the league and players association (NBPA) said on Friday. The decision ends a three-day halt to the action as part of a player-led protest that was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well. Can Pliskova finally deliver when it matters?

When a list of leading women's title contenders is drawn up ahead of any Grand Slam, big-serving Czech Karolina Pliskova's name is inevitably on it. So far that is as far as it goes. The 28-year-old has been a fixture in the top-10 since 2016, boasts ferocious firepower and has won 16 career titles, but when it comes to the majors her record is underwhelming. Serena's pursuit of number 24 follows lacklustre tune-up

Serena Williams will face a depleted field at this year's U.S. Open but her recent form has made clear that her latest quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title will hardly be a cakewalk. Since tennis returned from a COVID-19 hiatus that lasted nearly five months, Williams has gone 3-2 in matches that all lasted three sets and have taken a toll on her weary legs. Biggest test for riders in Tour de France is COVID-19

The Tour de France gives riders many tests from gruelling climbs to furious sprints but it is the one for COVID-19 that could hold the key to victory when the world's greatest cycling race starts on Saturday, says three-time champion Greg LeMond. Twenty-two teams and 176 riders will set out from Nice and if they are to reach the Champs Elysees finish line on Sept. 20 they must first navigate 3,484 km (2,165 mi) COVID-19 free.