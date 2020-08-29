Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gyorko homers twice as Brewers pound Pirates

Ryan Braun and Jacob Nottingham also homered and Mark Mathias added a two-run double for Milwaukee, which had lost six of its previous eight games. The Brewers produced seven runs on extra-base hits that came with two outs and two-strike counts, and all nine runs came on extra-base hits.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 08:52 IST
Gyorko homers twice as Brewers pound Pirates

Jedd Gyorko slugged two of the Brewers' four home runs Friday, and Milwaukee pasted the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1. Ryan Braun and Jacob Nottingham also homered and Mark Mathias added a two-run double for Milwaukee, which had lost six of its previous eight games.

The Brewers produced seven runs on extra-base hits that came with two outs and two-strike counts, and all nine runs came on extra-base hits. The contest was the opener of a four-game series.

JT Riddle homered for Pittsburgh, which had won five of seven. Josh Bell had two of the Pirates' four hits. Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes (1-0) struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and walking one.

Pittsburgh starter Derek Holland (1-2) pitched five innings, giving up eight runs and six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Gyorko got the home run derby started with a solo shot in the first inning, a line drive to left for his fourth of the year.

The Brewers pushed it to 4-0 in the third. Nottingham, who was called up Friday with catcher Manny Pina (knee) going on the injured list, got hit in the foot to lead off. Luis Urias sent him to third with a double off the wall in center. Two strikeouts later, Braun homered to left -- his 800th career extra-base hit and second long ball of the year. In the fourth, Ben Gamel drew a two-out walk before Nottingham launched a 436-foot homer to left to make it 6-0. It was Nottingham's first homer in 2020 and second in the majors.

In the midst of the homer parade, Mathias switched things up with a two-run double in the fifth. Keston Hiura led off the inning with a walk, and Holland got two strikeouts before Avisail Garcia walked. Mathias then smacked a double to left, increasing the lead to 8-0. Riddle spoiled the shutout in the seventh. With two outs against reliever David Phelps, he hit his first home to right to pull Pittsburgh to within 8-1.

Gyorko struck again in the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot to left-center off reliever Nick Mears to make it 9-1. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Commonwealth of Dominica Releases Statement on Dawood Ibrahim

ROSEAU, Dominica, Aug. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- This release serves to confirm that Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is not, nor has he ever been, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, neither through the Citizenship by Investment Programme nor any...

Will FM answer how to describe mismanagement of economy before pandemic: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her Act of God remarks on the economy, saying will the FM as the Messenger of God answer how should the mismanagement of the economy bef...

IndyCar drivers seeking wins as season winds down

Alexander Rossi has conceded the IndyCar championship to Scott Dixon and adjusted his goals toward winning any remaining races this season. The current IndyCar schedule lists just five races remaining races in a choppy year heavily disrupte...

Rijiju condoles Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Rai's death

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday condoled the death of veteran athletics coach Purushottam Rai, who was to receive this years Dronacharya award in the lifetime category. Rai, who was to be bestowed the honor on Saturday and had even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020