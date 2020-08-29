Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heaney fans 10 as Angels edge Mariners

He gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out a season-best 10. The only run the Mariners scored against Heaney (2-2) came on Sam Haggerty's RBI single in the sixth inning that snapped a scoreless tie.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:20 IST
Heaney fans 10 as Angels edge Mariners
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Andrew Heaney threw 7 2/3 strong innings, Mike Trout homered, and Justin Upton had three hits to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Heaney's performance was his best of the season, the first time he pitched into the eighth inning since Aug. 20, 2019. He gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out a season-best 10.

The only run the Mariners scored against Heaney (2-2) came on Sam Haggerty's RBI single in the sixth inning that snapped a scoreless tie. Ty Buttrey relieved Heaney with two outs in the eighth and got the final four outs for his fourth save, but it didn't come easily. Trailing 3-1, the Mariners had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth when Tim Lopes singled to right. Kyle Seager scored from second, but Jose Marmolejos was thrown out trying to go first to third.

Right fielder Jo Adell threw to cutoff man Andrelton Simmons, who threw to third baseman Anthony Rendon to nail Marmolejos for the second out of the inning. Buttrey then retired Shed Long on a fly to right to end it. Upton had a double and two singles, including a single that drove in Albert Pujols in the bottom of the sixth with what turned out to be the game-winning run. It was a big night for Upton, considering he had just seven hits all season and a .099 average before Friday's game.

Trout, whose home run in the eighth inning was his 11th of the season, has been struggling lately as well. Trout went into the game with just three hits in his previous 23 at-bats and had not homered in his past nine games. Mariners starter Nick Margevicius and Heaney matched each other zero for zero for five innings before the Mariners broke through in the top of the sixth. Following a leadoff double by J.P. Crawford, Haggerty singled to center to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

The Angels, however, responded in the bottom of the sixth against Margevicius (1-2). Shohei Ohtani led off with a walk, and two outs later, he stole second. Pujols drove home Ohtani with a ground-rule double to tie the game before Upton singled home Pujols for a 2-1 Angels lead. Margevicius was finished after six innings, having made 98 pitches. He gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Angels increased their lead to 3-1 when Trout homered in the bottom of the eighth off Mariners reliever Brady Lail.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media...

Kamala Harris 'not competent' to be US president, says Trump

Kamala Harris is not competent to be president, US President Donald Trump has said as he launched an attack on the Indian-origin senators credentials for the top post. Addressing his supporters at a Republican campaign rally in New Hampshir...

J-K: Seven terrorists neutralised, one surrendered in last 24 hours

Seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces while one surrendered in last 24 hours. The encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts.Acting on a spe...

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020