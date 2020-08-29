Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diamondbacks end skid with victory over Giants

Ketel Marte hit a ground-rule double in the first inning and scored on Starling Marte's single. Anderson (1-2) threw a complete game in his last outing, but was tagged for seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:22 IST
Diamondbacks end skid with victory over Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks finally got their most consistent starter this season, Zac Gallen, his first win after six no-decisions, and put an end to an eight-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Francisco Giants Friday night in Phoenix. Gallen (1-0) held the Giants to a run on five hits through seven innings, striking out five with a walk. He set a major league record by allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his first 22 career games, all starts, breaking the previous mark of 21 he shared briefly with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Aaron Sele.

Starling Marte had two hits and drove in two runs, and hot-hitting Christian Walker drove in two. Ketel Marte added two hits and scored twice. Walker, in his last 17 games, is hitting .354 (23-for-65) with six doubles, three homers and 11 runs batted in.

San Francisco lost its third straight game, a day after being swept in a doubleheader at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brandon Crawford hit a two-run home run and Wilmer Flores doubled in a run, but the Giants' ninth-inning rally came up short. Arizona took control with a four-run fifth inning, scoring on singles by Marte and Walker, an error on Giants pitcher Tyler Anderson's errant pickoff throw that allowed another run to score, and Ahmed's ground-rule double.

The Diamondbacks scored twice in the third inning, loading the bases with no outs on a Carson Kelly double, Tim Locastro single and Ketel Marte being hit by a pitch. With one out, Walker hit a sacrifice fly, then David Peralta grounded a single to left field for another run. Ketel Marte hit a ground-rule double in the first inning and scored on Starling Marte's single.

Anderson (1-2) threw a complete game in his last outing, but was tagged for seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three. Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media...

Kamala Harris 'not competent' to be US president, says Trump

Kamala Harris is not competent to be president, US President Donald Trump has said as he launched an attack on the Indian-origin senators credentials for the top post. Addressing his supporters at a Republican campaign rally in New Hampshir...

J-K: Seven terrorists neutralised, one surrendered in last 24 hours

Seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces while one surrendered in last 24 hours. The encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts.Acting on a spe...

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020