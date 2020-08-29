A's acquire La Stella from rival Angels

Left Menu
Barreto, 24, had been a disappointment -- again -- for the A's, as he was hitless in 10 at-bats over 15 games this year. Barreto was considered a key piece in the trade that sent him and three other players -- Kendall Graveman, Brett Lawrie and Sean Nolin -- to the A's from the Toronto Blue Jays for Josh Donaldson in November 2014. Barreto has hit .180 over 95 games and 219 plate appearances with nine homers and a .360 slugging percentage.

The first-place Oakland A's likely just got stronger thanks to the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, picking up the second baseman Tommy La Stella for once-prized second baseman Franklin Barreto on Friday night. La Stella, 31 and in the final year of his contract, is hitting .273 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season for the cellar-dwelling Angels. Barreto, 24, had been a disappointment -- again -- for the A's, as he was hitless in 10 at-bats over 15 games this year.

Barreto was considered a key piece in the trade that sent him and three other players -- Kendall Graveman, Brett Lawrie, and Sean Nolin -- to the A's from the Toronto Blue Jays for Josh Donaldson in November 2014. Now, none of those players is with the A's while Donaldson was the American League MVP in 2015 with Toronto. Donaldson has played in just seven games this season and is currently on the injured list with the Minnesota Twins. Barreto has hit .180 over 95 games and 219 plate appearances with nine homers and a .360 slugging percentage. He is out of options, but he won't become a free agent before 2025. Chad Pinder and Tony Kemp had been occupying the second base for Oakland most of this season.

"I like the fact that he can play a lot of different positions, second, shortstop, third and he's even run into the outfield in his Triple-A days," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said, according to the Orange County Register. "That's an advantage for our roster, not only now but moving forward as we look to 2021." La Stella hit 16 homers in 80 games last season before fracturing a tibia just before the All-Star Game, which he was selected to appear in. He has been considered a plus fielder. He is a career .272 hitter with a .404 slugging percentage in 1,385 plate appearances over 504 games.

"He's a really good fit for us," A's general manager David Forst said. "One of the best contact rates in the league, a real threat from the left side, a guy with versatility who can play in different spots." Oakland sits 11 1/2 games in front of last-place Los Angeles in the American League West.

