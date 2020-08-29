Reports: Cohen has exclusive track to Mets ownership deal

Left Menu
Updated: 29-08-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 11:35 IST
Steve Cohen may end up owning the New York Mets after all. Multiple reports Friday night indicated the New York billionaire hedge fund manager was in exclusive negotiations to finalize a deal to acquire the team. A previous deal between Cohen and the Wilpon family, which owns the Mets, fell through in February.

Reports put the newest offer at something slightly less than the $2.6 billion on the table in February, but no specific figures were divulged. The group headed up by former major league All-Star and MVP Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez confirmed they were no longer bidding on the team.

"The consortium, which included Vincent Viola, Mike Repole and Marc Lore, had submitted a fully-funded offer at a record price for the team which was supported by binding debt commitments from JP Morgan and equity commitment letters from creditworthy partners," a joint statement by Rodriguez and Lopez said Friday night. "The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon Family and the entire Mets organization well." Many Mets fans expressed disappointment when the previous deal fell through as Cohen, 64, seemed like a potentially perfect fit for an owner that could revitalize the team. Cohen is worth an estimated $14 billion, and he is known as a life-long Mets fan. That fortune would make him the richest owner in baseball, according to reports.

The Wilpons -- father Fred is the CEO of Sterling Equities, which holds the Mets, and son and COO Jeff -- are not very popular with the fan base as the team has consistently fallen short of expectations despite maintaining a payroll near the top of the game. Entanglements with Bernie Madoff and the financial Ponzi scheme that rocked the country, New York in particular, in 2008 further turned fans against them. The Wilpons first took a small ownership stake in 1980 and eventually took controlling ownership in 2002.

A Mets spokesman provided a statement from Jeff Wilpon that said, "We won't be giving details or updates on the timeline or process until we are prepared to make a public announcement." According to multiple sources, the biggest issue with the February deal was how much influence the Wilpons would wield during the transition period and the Wilpons' contention that contract language meant Jeff could hold his current position for five years. That is apparently no longer part of the deal.

Cohen has been embroiled in his own financial issues in the past. His then-company S.A.C. Capital Advisors pleaded guilty to insider trading in 2013 and paid a $1.8 billion fine. He founded a new company, Point72 Ventures, in 2016.

