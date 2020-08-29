Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox host Nationals with their seasons slipping away

Washington looks to continue its modest success away from the nation's capital on Saturday night when they play the second contest of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Josh Harrison each homered as the Nationals erupted for 16 hits in a 10-2 win in the series opener on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:35 IST
Red Sox host Nationals with their seasons slipping away
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

For all of their pronounced troubles this season, the Washington Nationals have reason to hold their heads up for their positive play on the road. Washington looks to continue its modest success away from the nation's capital on Saturday night when they play the second contest of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Josh Harrison each homered as the Nationals erupted for 16 hits in a 10-2 win in the series opener on Friday. Washington, which languishes in the cellar of the National League East, improved to 6-4 on the road after winning the opener of an 11-game trek. Soto has gone deep in back-to-back games and has eight hits in his past six outings. He was elevated to second in the lineup prior to the series opener.

"Get Juan up in the two-hole, maybe get him an extra at bat, he's swinging the bat well," Washington manager Dave Martinez said of his logic for the move. Trea Turner had two doubles and a single in the opener and carries a 13-game hitting streak into Saturday's contest. He has reached base safely in 19 consecutive contests and scored 21 runs and 15 RBIs in his past 17 outings overall.

Rafael Devers' 100th career double plated a run in the third inning for the Red Sox. He is 12-for-39 with 11 RBIs and six extra-base hits in his past nine games. While Washington seemingly could do no wrong in the opener, Boston manager Ron Roenicke was left to lament seeing his team allow five runs in the third inning that set the tone toward another defeat in what rapidly is becoming a lost season.

"No doubt we didn't expect to be where we are now," Roenicke said. "They started off poorly last year and then got really hot and just rolled right through, ended up winning the World Series. We know if this team is on their game, they're obviously as good as anybody in baseball. On our end, we have to continue to try to do some things better." Mitch Moreland is batting .386 during his 15-game on-base streak for the Red Sox, who are in last place in the American League East. He is 3-for-8 with two homers in his career versus Washington right-hander Anibal Sanchez (1-3, 6.48 ERA).

Sanchez recorded his first win of the season on Sunday after allowing one run on five hits in seven innings in a 9-3 win over the Marlins, with whom he spent parts of seven seasons (2006-12). "He was good. That's the Anibal that I've known for a very long time," Martinez said.

Sanchez, 36, has a 1-0 record with a 5.51 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) versus Boston. Boston right-hander Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.35), who was tentatively slated to start Thursday's postponed series finale against Toronto, will get the nod on Saturday.

Mazza surrendered four runs on eight hits in three innings in a 4-2 setback at the New York Yankees on Aug. 16. The 30-year-old will be making his 12th career major-league appearance and first versus Washington. Roenicke told reporters that right-hander Nathan Eovaldi felt better after his bullpen session but still has discomfort in his calf. Boston will push back his start beyond Sunday, with right-hander Zack Godley expected to get the nod in the finale.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photos

Sports apparel major Puma on Saturday released some rare photographs of Major Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to commemorate his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Sports DayThe countrys leading sports personali...

ED freezes 4 bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 cr after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after it raided multiple premises of companies involved in running online Chinese betting apps, according to an official statement. It said the searche...

Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha CUO in Koraput town of the state, an official statement sai...

Anupam Kher congratulates players on National Sports Day

Sending out a message of appreciation to all the sportspersons, actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a childhood memory associated with National Sports Day and extended his greetings to mark the occasion. Aaj nationalsportsday hain.un sabhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020