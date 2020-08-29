Spanish international Rodrigo signs up with Leeds United

Left Menu
English club Leeds United on Sunday announced the signing of Spanish international Rodrigo from Valencia CF for a club-record transfer fee.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:38 IST
Leeds United's Rodrigo (Photo/ Leeds United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

English club Leeds United on Sunday announced the signing of Spanish international Rodrigo from Valencia CF for a club-record transfer fee. The 29-year-old can fulfill the roles of a winger or striker. After completing his medical, Rodrigo has signed a four-year deal with the Whites, running until the summer of 2024.

He is no stranger to the Premier League, having spent time on loan with then top-flight side Bolton Wanderers during the 2010/11 season, making 17 appearances, helping the Trotters finish in 14th spot. "On returning to Benfica he scored 27 goals in 67 league outings and in the 2013/14 season helped the club win the treble, by securing the Primeira Liga, Taca de Portugal, and Taca da Liga," Leeds United said in an official release.

Rodrigo had also helped Benfica reach the UEFA Europa League final in 2013 and 2014, playing in both finals against Chelsea and Sevilla. Ahead of the 2014/15 season, Rodrigo had joined Valencia. In his six seasons with Valencia, Rodrigo made a total of 220 appearances in all competitions, scoring 59 goals.

He helped the side lift the Copa Del Rey during the 2018/19 season and he also scored the winning goal in the final as FC Barcelona were defeated 2-1. Last season he played for Valencia in the UEFA Champions League and scored against Chelsea in their 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in September.

At the international level, Rodrigo also helped Spain lift the Under-21s European Championship and he has won 22 caps for the senior side since 2014, scoring eight goals. He could add further to that tally over the forthcoming international break, after being selected in the Spain squad for their fixtures against Germany and Ukraine.

Leeds United will open their Premier League 2020-21 season against Liverpool on September 12. (ANI)

