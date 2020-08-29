Report: Jets planning to sign WR Moncrief

The New York Jets plan to sign veteran wideout Donte Moncrief after he clears COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The 27-year-old receiver spent time last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. He caught four passes for 18 yards in five games with Pittsburgh but also dropped four passes in the season opener.

A third-round pick by Indianapolis in 2014, Moncrief has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 77 career games (43 starts) with the Colts (2014-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Steelers and Panthers. He worked out for the Jets earlier this month and would provide depth behind projected starters Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman.

--Field Level Media