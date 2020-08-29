Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Jets planning to sign WR Moncrief

He caught four passes for 18 yards in five games with Pittsburgh, but also dropped four passes in the season opener. A third-round pick by Indianapolis in 2014, Moncrief has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 77 career games (43 starts) with the Colts (2014-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Steelers and Panthers.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:01 IST
Report: Jets planning to sign WR Moncrief
A third-round pick by Indianapolis in 2014, Moncrief has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 77 career games (43 starts) with the Colts (2014-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Steelers and Panthers. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New York Jets plan to sign veteran wideout Donte Moncrief after he clears COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The 27-year-old receiver spent time last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. He caught four passes for 18 yards in five games with Pittsburgh but also dropped four passes in the season opener.

A third-round pick by Indianapolis in 2014, Moncrief has 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 77 career games (43 starts) with the Colts (2014-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Steelers and Panthers. He worked out for the Jets earlier this month and would provide depth behind projected starters Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt hospitals in Bengal to offer discounts on medicines to COVID-19 patients without insurance policy

Private hospitals in West Bengal will offer discounts on the maximum retail price of medicines and consumables to COVID-19 patients without any medical insurance policy, a senior official said on Saturday. The discounts will not be applicab...

Dolphins' Fitzpatrick misses scrimmage after mother's death

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick exited before the start of Saturdays scrimmage after learning of the death of his mother. Fitzpatrick joined his teammates for pre-scrimmage stretching, but left with coach Brian Flores after what...

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj put under 14-day quarantine; BJP threatens agitation if not freed immediately

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was forcibly home quarantined here Saturday for 14-day for violating COVID norms, prompting the saffron party to hit out at Hemant Soren government for adopting double standards in implementation of the rules and threa...

HUA Ministry calls meeting with metro corporations on Sept 1 to finalise SOPs

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has called a meeting with all managing directors of metro rail corporations on September 1 to finalise the standard operating procedures SOPs for the functioning of metro trains allowed under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020