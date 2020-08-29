Left Menu
Soccer-Chelsea beat Man City in women's Community Shield

Goals by Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the first Women's Community Shield ever to be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. It was the first women's Community Shield to be staged since 2008 and was a curtain raiser ahead of the men's clash between Liverpool and Arsenal later on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:53 IST
FA Cup holders City threatened in the first half when Chloe Kelly was denied by the woodwork but Chelsea were comfortable winners. Image Credit: ANI

Goals by Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the first Women's Community Shield ever to be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Bright fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner to put the Super League champions ahead behind closed doors at the celebrated venue and substitute Cuthbert sealed victory late on shortly after City had Jill Scott sent off.

FA Cup holders City threatened in the first half when Chloe Kelly was denied by the woodwork but Chelsea were comfortable winners. It was the first women's Community Shield to be staged since 2008 and was a curtain-raiser ahead of the men's clash between Liverpool and Arsenal later on Saturday.

