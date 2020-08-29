Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53

Left Menu
Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. "The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson," the school's men's basketball program posted on Twitter.

Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers.

His death was announced Saturday by the University of Connecticut, his alma mater. "The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson," the school's men's basketball program posted on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff's family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Cliff."

Portland's second-round pick in 1989, Robinson was the Sixth Man of the Year in 1992-93, made the All-Star team in 1993-94 and was named to two All-Defensive teams (1999-2000, 2001-02). He helped the Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals, losing to the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and the Chicago Bulls in 1992.

"The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson," the team posted on Twitter. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City." Playing with the Phoenix Suns, Robinson scored a career-high 50 points in a 113-100 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 16, 2000.

Robinson averaged better than 20 points per game three times and retired with 19,591 points, 6,306 rebounds, 3,094 assists, 1,402 steals, 1,390 blocked shots and 1,253 made 3-pointers in 1,380 games with the Blazers, Suns (1997-2001), Pistons (2001-03), Golden State Warriors (2003-05) and New Jersey Nets (2005-07). He won an NIT championship at UConn, which retired his jersey No. 00 in 2007.

--Field Level Media

