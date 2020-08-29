Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delayed but alive, Tour de France sets off from Nice

The strangest Tour de France ever finally set off on Saturday from the Riviera city of Nice in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere, amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris.

PTI | Nice | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:15 IST
Delayed but alive, Tour de France sets off from Nice
After the European soccer championships and the Olympic Games were postponed to 2021, the Tour — delayed by two months — survived the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Flickr

The strangest Tour de France ever finally set off on Saturday from the Riviera city of Nice in an extraordinarily subdued atmosphere, amid fears the race could be stopped well before it reaches Paris. The sight of the 176 riders on the starting line was already seen as a big win by organizers and French government officials relieved the mega-event drawing hundreds of thousands of roadside fans every summer could take place. After the European soccer championships and the Olympic Games were postponed to 2021, the Tour — delayed by two months — survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the normally buoyant atmosphere surrounding the event made way for brooding feelings. Instead of the usual pulsating crowds, riders were greeted by an eerie silence as their names were read out on a stage where they were presented to an empty square in downtown Nice, overlooked by a stone statue wearing a mask marked "protect ourselves". A quiet crowd of a couple of hundred people, all masked, were kept 50 meters away behind metal barriers. Since its inception in 1903, the race has only been cancelled during the two world wars.

But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been rising steadily across France, prompting concerns the Tour will have to be stopped if the situation deteriorates further. "It's a first miracle that we are able to start this race, but we want a second miracle to happen, which is the Tour de France to arrive in Paris," UCI president David Lappartient said. "The goal is really to reach Paris." Jean-Michel Blanquer, the French minister in charge of sports, said the chances of the Tour being cancelled before reaching Paris were "very slim", but also added "everything is possible. That type of thing could happen but of course, I hope that it won't and I think that it won't because the Tour organizers have done an extraordinary job".

To ensure the 22 teams competing at the constantly travelling event remain virus-free, organizers have put in place stringent rules keeping them away from fans. Tour spectators and riders usually mingle at the start of stages, posing for pictures together and exchanging a few words. All this was impossible Saturday at the start of the 156-kilometre Stage 1, with fans not allowed to take selfies with their heroes or to get autographs. They could not approach the team buses of last year's winner Egan Bernal and former world champion Peter Sagan, which were parked side by side.

Instead of the usual throngs, the park where the buses are gathered was largely empty, with, at best, just a few small clumps of people to cheer the riders as they rode past. In addition to the social distancing imposed, French health authorities have also decided that an entire team will be expelled from the race if two or more of their members, including staff, test positive for COVID-19 within a week, increasing the probability that only a fraction of the peloton will reach the Champs-Elysees in three weeks' time.

On the starting line, riders kept their masks on until the last minute. After a uniformed band played the Marseillaise, the riders started rolling as planes trailing white smoke roared overhead. The crowd at the start, mostly just one row deep, cheered as they pedalled past, finally with their masks off..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.Gunners captain and match goal-...

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala

Malappuram Kerala India, Aug 29 ANI A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday. The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.It is a matter of pr...

Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.The ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020