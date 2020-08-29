Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India celebrated Major Dhyanchand's 115th birth anniversary in full fervor

Hockey India Member Units across the country celebrated hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary by organising various activities to remember the greatest field hockey player who was part of India's incredible gold medal-winning feats in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:05 IST
Hockey India celebrated Major Dhyanchand's 115th birth anniversary in full fervor
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India Member Units across the country celebrated hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary by organising various activities to remember the greatest field hockey player who was part of India's incredible gold medal-winning feats in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic Games. In memory of the legend, August 29 is celebrated as National Sports day across India and earlier in the day, the country celebrated its sporting icons who were conferred with the prestigious National Awards for their exemplary performances and contribution in the field of sports.

Taking a cue from the hockey wizard's artistry on the field, the members of the Indian men and women's hockey teams were involved in a fun-filled skill challenge to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. The online skill challenge received an overwhelming response by their fans and also inspired young and aspiring hockey players across the country to take up the challenge and mimic the skills of their favourite hockey stars. These videos sent by fans were posted on Hockey India social media handles to encourage them and recognize their capabilities.

On National Sports Day, it was not all about hockey as the National Sports Federation's also promoted various other sports by encouraging people to post a photo of their favourite sports equipment and hashtag #NationalSportsDaywithHI. Hockey India Member Units added to the celebrations by organizing webinars that inspired young and aspiring hockey players to pay homage with floral tribute was part of the day-long activities that were carried out keeping in mind the social distancing norms and other guidelines in various states due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, engaging young players on National Sports Day was Mumbai Schools Sports Association who organised quiz competitions and debates on YouTube. Hockey Bengal, on the other hand, paid their respects with a floral homage to Major Dhyan Chand statue and also organised tree plantation drive. Hockey Rajasthan organised a webinar on the importance of National Sports Day which had esteemed panelists Olympians Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand and Sujeet Kumar. Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jharkhand too organised an Online Sports Webinar while Chhattisgarh Hockey invited International hockey player Mrinal Choubey for live interaction. Hockey Jharkhand, meanwhile, were innovative as they conducted a mask-making competition to mark the National Sports Day.

Hockey Maharashtra too were at the forefront of celebrating the birth centenary of Major Dhyan Chand as they felicitated National players and administrators for their contribution in sports. This felicitation was organised in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Govt of Maharashtra. Commending the efforts of the Member Units, Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It was overwhelming to see Hockey India Member Units celebrate Major Dhyan Chand's birthday which is also celebrated as National Sports Day across India. I am especially thankful to all the Member Units for ensuring social distancing norms are followed while celebrating and remembering the greatest hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birthday anniversary."

"Many of the Member Units came up with innovative ideas to engage the youth and inspire them to lead an active lifestyle. I would also like to commend the members of the Indian hockey teams who challenged their fans with various skills that saw a great response on social media. I wish everyone a very happy National Sports Day and may we continue to showcase sportsmanship and sportsman spirit on and off the field," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.Gunners captain and match goal-...

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala

Malappuram Kerala India, Aug 29 ANI A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday. The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.It is a matter of pr...

Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.The ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020