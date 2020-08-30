Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Clijsters faces tough path in a bid to reclaim past glory

Kim Clijsters will return to Flushing Meadows next week looking to rekindle the magic that saw her emerge from her first retirement in 2009 to win the U.S. Open, but questions about her readiness and a tough draw do not bode well for her chances.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 00:08 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Clijsters faces tough path in a bid to reclaim past glory
The 37-year-old Belgian retired for the second time in 2012 but came back again this year seeking to add to her trophy collection of four Grand Slams, including three U.S. Open titles. Image Credit: Flickr

Kim Clijsters will return to Flushing Meadows next week looking to rekindle the magic that saw her emerge from her first retirement in 2009 to win the U.S. Open, but questions about her readiness and a tough draw do not bode well for her chances. The 37-year-old Belgian retired for the second time in 2012 but came back again this year seeking to add to her trophy collection of four Grand Slams, including three U.S. Open titles.

The good news for the former world number one is that she will be playing on her preferred hard court surface, which rewards her aggressive style of play. On the other hand, Clijsters has suffered first-round exits in Dubai and Monterrey and, despite impressive wins as part of the New York Empire in World TeamTennis, she withdrew ahead of this week's Western & Southern Open with an abdominal injury.

The U.S. open wildcard will also face a stiff challenge in Russia's 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round on Monday, but she sounded an upbeat note on Saturday as she looked ahead to her return to the Grand Slam arena. "My stomach is feeling much better. I felt in World TeamTennis my level really went up to where I want it to be," she told reporters.

"Hopefully I can kind of drag that through here in the matches. I feel like I'm hitting the ball really well in practice. I'm hitting the ball cleanly." Clijsters initially retired in 2007 and then returned in 2009 as a mum, going on to enjoy the most prolific spell of her career, winning three Grand Slam titles before she quit again.

"Her first comeback was extraordinary when she won as a mom," former U.S. Open finalist and now ESPN broadcaster Pam Shriver told Reuters this week. "This is a much tougher situation because the late 30s is a lot different," she said of Clijsters, who is now a mother of three.

A factor that could work in the Belgian's favour is the unprecedented nature of this year's Grand Slam. It will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and require competitors to stay in a bio-secure bubble, something that may reward more experienced players.

However, her match readiness remains a big question. "If she's healthy and has really been able to train and put in the hours in the last 10 days to get herself to 100%, she can still play at a pretty high level," Shriver said.

But given her lack of matches in the lead-up to the U.S. Open, Clijsters might have a better shot at making a run in January's Australian Open, Shriver added. "I just feel like it's too early for the U.S. Open to bode well," she said. "It would be a tremendous story if it does and I would be happy if I'm wrong.

"Kim is one of the most popular champions ever so any success she has around every corner would be a happy moment."

TRENDING

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Bob Geldof and Hozier to perform in Van Morrison 75th birthday tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs raise Super Bowl LIV banner at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs raised their Super Bowl LIV championship banner in front of approximately 5,000 fans following Saturdays practice at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will repeat the ceremony on Sept. 10 when they open the NFL season aga...

Clippers vie to eliminate Mavericks in Game 6

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to close out their first-round Western Conference series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday when they play Game 6 inside the NBA bubble near Orlando. The two teams will meet after a brief hiatus that st...

Tennis-It might be now or never for Serena, says Wilander

Serena Williams might be facing her last chance to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open, according to former Flushing Meadows champion Mats Wilander.American great Williams has been stuck on 23, one behind...

Tigers thump 16 hits in 8-2 win over Twins

Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and the host Detroit Tigers pounded out 16 hits while rolling to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Saturday. Making his seventh start of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020