Chiefs raise Super Bowl LIV banner at Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas City Chiefs raised their Super Bowl LIV championship banner in front of approximately 5,000 fans following Saturday's practice at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will repeat the ceremony on Sept. 10 when they open the NFL season against the Houston Texans.
"The championship banner is going to be special," star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, per ESPN. "It's going to be something you'll remember for the rest of your life. I'm glad we have a lot of the same guys on the team that were with me for that journey. "We're going to enjoy that together and then we're going to get back to playing and trying to find a way to go get another one."
The banner, which came as a result of Kansas City's 31-20 victory over San Francisco on Feb. 2, joined the one that represented the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV victory. --Field Level Media
