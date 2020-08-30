Colts TE Burton injures calf in practice

Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton is expected to miss an undisclosed amount of time after sustaining a left calf injury during Saturday's practice, coach Frank Reich said. Burton was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped to the sideline, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Burton was released by the Chicago Bears in April before signing a one-year deal with the Colts later that month. He is expected to provide depth behind starter Jack Doyle in Indianapolis. Burton is best known for throwing the touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on the "Philly Special" trick play that helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Burton spent his first four seasons (2014-17) with the Eagles, with Reich serving as offensive coordinator for his last two campaigns. He left as a free agent to join the Bears on a four-year, $32 million contract, and he established career highs of 54 receptions, 569 yards and six touchdowns while starting all 16 games in 2018.

Burton underwent hernia surgery following the 2018 season and was limited to eight games (five starts) in 2019. He caught just 14 passes for 84 yards before sustaining a season-ending calf injury in November. He also underwent hip surgery in December. Overall, Burton has 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdown catches in 85 career games (26 starts) with Philadelphia and Chicago.

