Red Sox put starter Eovaldi on IL with calf strain

The Boston Red Sox put starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 26. The club recalled Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.35) from its alternate training site and the right-handed pitcher will get the start Saturday night.

Eovaldi has made six starts this season, going 2-2 with 4.98 ERA and leading the Red Sox in strikeouts (33). The Red Sox moved Eovaldi's starts back a couple of times this past week as he dealt with the issue. Eovaldi is in his third season with the Red Sox. He has a career 48-56 record with a 4.32 ERA.

--Field Level Media